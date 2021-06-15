Trek the city on the T.rex trail

Published: 11:26 AM June 15, 2021

20 different designed dinosaurs will be placed around Norwich from July 12 until September 11. - Credit: Break

Twenty 50-toothed Tyrannosaurus Rex's will be on display across Norwich city in time for the summer holidays.

There will be 20 delightfully decorated dinosaur's scattered around popular locations in the city. - Credit: Break

The famous dinosaurs, which roamed the earth 75 million years ago during the cretaceous period, will be placed around popular locations across the city for the trail starting on Monday, July 12 until Monday, September 11.

The GoGoDiscover charity sculpture trail is delivered by East Anglian based children’s charity Break, in partnership with Wild in Art.

Here are some facts about the T.rex sculptures:

They stand at approximately two metres tall, weighing around 85kg Each T.rex sculpture is individually made from toughened fibreglass The sculptures are sponsored by businesses from across the region and have been decorated by talented artists to create unique designs The sculptures each have 50 teeth – 26 top teeth and 24 bottom teeth, a similar amount to the 50 – 60 serrated gnashers on a real T.rex. Each sculpture is coated in antimicrobial varnish and will be cleaned regularly by one of Break’s trail rangers to keep them pristine.

GoGo and Break previously hosted hare, dragon and gorilla trails across the city.

The Leverets from the GoGoHares project, designed by schools and communities, ready for the trail. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

2021 is the first part in a two year trail for Break, with most of the T.rex sculptures being auctioned off at the end of next year to raise much needed funds for the charity.

Eleanor Edge, corporate fundraising and projects at Break, said: "This year’s trail looks set to be so much fun for all the family.

You may also want to watch:

"We can’t wait to have these sculptures of the king of the dinosaurs take pride of place around the city, helping to bring some excitement with extra teeth this summer, all with the aim of raising funds for Break.”

The presenting partners of GoGoDiscover 2021 are Norwich BID and Chantry Place.

The Alan Partridge film premier at the Hollywood Cinema where the star signed the GoGoGorillas "Alan" for artist Sam and Phil Daniels.PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

While the trail is free, people who have enjoyed the sculptures can donate to Break via text or on the website, so that Break can continue to transform futures and change the lives of vulnerable children and young people across the region.

For more information about Break visit break-charity.org

Text TREX to 70085 to donate £3. Texts cost £3, plus one standard rate message. #GoGoDiscover

George the Dragon outside Archant, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams



