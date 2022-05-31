'They lost everything' - Fund set up for families after two-home blaze

Emergency services on the scene of a fire on Ripon Way in Thetford - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Families who "lost everything" in a significant fire have seen a fundraiser set up to help them rebuild their lives.

Two homes on Ripon Way, in Thetford, were left with extensive damage after a blaze ripped through them on Friday, May 20.

Those in the properties had managed to escape and were reported safe and well, but have been left devastated by the incident.

Fire crews from Bury St Edmunds, East Harling, Brandon and Thetford responded to the fire, which took around an hour-and-a-half to get under control.

Scenes of the Ripon Way homes fire on May 20 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Speaking at the scene after the incident, the fire service's group manager Richard Smith said smoke could be seen from the local station and that six appliances attended.

He added: "It was a really significant fire.

"The crews worked amazingly well to limit the damage."

Richard Smith, group manager at the scene of the fire - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Amber Dimmock has since set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her father, his wife and his neighbours, who have a young child, to "help them get back on their feet".

She said: "They lost everything apart from what they had on their back. It's devastating for everyone.

"Any donation will be greatly appreciated and split between the families that have lost everything to help them with what ever they need.

"And thanks to everyone who's donated already and helped the families already. So nice to see everyone come together to help and offer support at such a terrible time."

A total of £2,130 has so far been raised for those affected by the fire, after 101 donations were made on the online fundraiser, which was set up on the same day of the fire.

Commenting on the page, Marian Maltwood, who lives on Ripon Way, said: "I'm beyond sorry that two families lost their homes in this devastating fire.

"Thankfully no-one was injured.

"I know the Thetford community will rally round and help the families as they try to rebuild their lives."

Michael Stone said: "Our thoughts are with both families, keep strong."

Lana Jenkins said: "So glad no-one was hurt, really gutted for you all."

To donate, visit 'Help families hat had a terrible house fire' on GoFundMe.

The blaze was the first of two serious home fires inside a fortnight in Thetford, with a house in Staniforth Road seriously damaged on Sunday, leading to the death of an 18-year-old man and five people being hospitalised.