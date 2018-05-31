Hundreds of pounds raised for nursery staff facing redundancy

The Priory Centre is closed today following the collapse of the Great Yarmouth Community Trust Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Hundreds of pounds has been raised for nursery staff who have lost their jobs weeks before Christmas after the collapse of a community trust.

Angie and Ken Wright have both lost their jobs with the sudden collapse of Great Yarmouth Community Trust and fear for the future Pictre: Liz Coates Angie and Ken Wright have both lost their jobs with the sudden collapse of Great Yarmouth Community Trust and fear for the future Pictre: Liz Coates

The closure of eight nurseries, as well as Horatio House in Lound and Nexus College, was announced earlier this week, affecting 136 members of staff and 450 families.

Now, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support the staff facing redundancy, urging people to "show love" to the workers.

Since being set up by Jamie Smith and Sandra Lysaght on Thursday, £270 has been donated.

The page states: "Staff at Great Yarmouth Community Trust have looked after our families, let's return the favour.

"Families have been left without childcare and 136 people have lost their jobs.

"It will take weeks to claim redundancy or Universal Credit, and right before Christmas.

"We just want to try and do something for them.

"This fund will be for workers who have lost their jobs and been impacted by all this.

"This fund will be worked out and decided by them."

Following the collapse, Norfolk County Council confirmed it had established a new company aiming to provide the Norfolk nursery places in Great Yarmouth which had been lost as a result, with the hope of offering new jobs to the "vast majority" of frontline staff.

Staff are being encouraged to sign up to meetings to be held on Tuesday, December 4, to discuss this further. Registration can be completed by going to www.norfolk.gov.uk/gyctstaff.

At Ladybird Day Care at Kirkley Children's Centre, Laura Smith said employees were told at around 5.30pm on Wednesday November 28, just as the children were being picked up.

She said staff, who were due to get paid on Thursday, November 28, were told they would not be getting any money.

Many of the workers were in tears, but were told to put on a brave face for parents.

Miss Smith, 21, said: "We had worked the whole day and were told at around 5.30pm. We had just put all the Christmas decorations up.

"We were not allowed to tell the parents so we just had to say goodbye, as we normally would, saying we would see them tomorrow which we knew would not be the case.

"Because people were upset and crying we had to take turns going out and dealing with the parents."

Caister couple Angie and Ken Wright both lost their jobs as a result of the collapse.

Mr Wright said: "We both work for the trust and we have not been paid and I do not know what we are going to do to pay our rent," he said.

"We have no savings. The impact is going to be colossal."

To donate, go to: www.gofundme.com/f/greatyarmouth