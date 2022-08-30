Appeal for roofer who was seriously injured in fall at Norfolk factory

Sam Taylor recovering in Addenbrooke's after his fall at a factory in King's Lynn - Credit: Supplied by the Taylor family

A crowd-funding appeal is raising money for the family of a roofer who suffered serious injuries in a fall so they can visit him in hospital.

Sam Taylor, 31, suffered multiple fractures when he fell 15ft from a roof onto a concrete floor at a factory in King's Lynn.

He is recovering in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where his 29-year-old partner Lauryn Burley is making the 150-mile round trip to visit him each day.

The couple have two daughters, Lola, 10, and Myra, aged six.

Family friend Mark Doll, who has set up a GoFundMe page for Mr Taylor said: "On Saturday, August 13, Sam had a major accident, falling through a roof 15ft on to solid concrete.

Sam Taylor pictured before his fall with Lauryn Burley and the couple's daughters Lola, 10, and Myra, aged six - Credit: Lauryn Burley

"He broke his pelvis in three places, broke several ribs, damaged two vertebrae and his shoulder. He has been in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge since, where he has had to have an operation to pin his pelvis.

"There has been setbacks, good and bad days but the family hope within a week or two that he may be able to finally get home to have his recovery around his family.

"We all know Sam is a strong and proud man who will fight to recover."

Mr Doll added: "I wanted to help raise funds to help Lauryn as she is having to do a 150-mile round trip to see Sam every day which with fuel prices how they are is not a cheap thing in itself.

"Also when Sam does get home it would help them with living costs and anything else they may need.

"I know times are hard for everyone but if you can help then it would be much appreciated."

Mr Taylor's family hope he may soon be transferred to a hospital closer to his home in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, to continue with his recovery.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised £820 towards its £1,000 target.

If you would like to donate to the fund-raising page, go to gofund.me/794fe193.