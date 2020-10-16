Appeal for family who ‘lost everything’ in fire

A fire devastated David and Bet Beattie’s semi-detached house in King’s Lynn on Saturday night. A crowd funding appeal has been launched for the family. Picture: Christie Chaman Christie Chaman

A crowd funding appeal has been launched for a family devastated by a house fire.

Flames tore through David and Bet Beattie’s semi-detached property in King’s Lynn on Saturday night.

Fire crews from Lynn and Sandringham used breathing apparatus and hose reels to tackle the fire, which broke out in an upstairs bedroom at around 7.50pm.

Firefighters were on the scene of the blaze at Bagge Road, Gaywood, for three hours.

Mr and Mrs Beattie and their two children Samuel, who is in his 30s and Katie, 24, escaped uninjured from the house.

But friend Christie Chapman, who has launched a GoFundMe appeal, said they had lost all of their clothes, along with furniture, mobile phones and other items of sentimental value.

She said the property, which was insured, was so badly damaged the family has had to go and stay with a relative in Dersingham.

“They lost everything,” she said. “I got a call on Saturday night from their son saying: ‘Don’t panic but we’ve had a house fire.”

Mrs Chapman, 33, said she went to her friends’ house, where neighbours were rallying round to support them.

“The neighbours were fantastic,” she said. “By this point the neighbours had come out and given them some shoes.

“They tried to fight the fire, which was stupid, but it just got out of hand.

“It didn’t look so bad from the front but when I looked round the back I’m like: ‘How did they get out of that, it took all the loft, all the roof, everything.”

So far Mrs Chapman’s GoFundMe appeal has raised more than £300. To donate, click here.

She posted: “My best friends literally lost everything in a terrible house fire last night and were left with nothing but the clothes on their back.

“Please could everyone share and donate. Every little helps, many thanks.”