Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Has anyone lost a goat?

PUBLISHED: 21:19 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:19 27 October 2019

Dorisis sweet, friendly and very tame. Picture: Marion Catlin

Dorisis sweet, friendly and very tame. Picture: Marion Catlin

Archant

The hunt is on to find the owners of a "sweet and friendly" goat found in a Norwich back garden.

Hillside Animal Sanctuary are looking after Doris until her owners come forward. Picture: Marion CatlinHillside Animal Sanctuary are looking after Doris until her owners come forward. Picture: Marion Catlin

The goat, who has been named Doris, was discovered in a garden in Trowse Millgate on Friday afternoon.

Doris was taken care of by Marion Catlin, a freelance creative consultant, after her neighbour, who had been frightened by the goat, asked for help.

Doris the goat was found in a back garden in Trowse Millgate. Picture: Marion CatlinDoris the goat was found in a back garden in Trowse Millgate. Picture: Marion Catlin

The 63-year-old said: "We hauled Doris by each horn and took her into my garden. Doris didn't initially want to come but we tempted her with food. We just had to encourage her a bit."

She said Doris, who is small and a dark brown-black colour, was very tame, friendly but had probably been out for a few days and was very tired.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Catlin, who had originally called the goat Houdini, added: "She wasn't distressed or overexcited. She liked being stroked and nuzzled my hand and licked my leg which was quite sweet.

"I could tell she was used to being around people."

Doris then took a nap for an hour in a shed before Ms Catlin contacted the RSPCA and Hillside Animal Sanctuary on Hall Lane, Norwich.

"Although my neighbours wanted to adopt her as a community goat and call her Millie." she added.

Hillside Animal Sanctuary collected Doris in the evening, after she had feasted on carrots and cabbage, and gave her a check-up.

They will keep Doris until the owner comes forward.

To be reunited with Doris contact Hillside Animal Sanctuary on 01603 736200.

Most Read

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Emergency services attend Norwich city centre incident

Emergency services at an incident in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Sandringham to host Christmas fair

Sandringham Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

The owner of Supercuts and Regis has fallen into administration. Picture: Denise Bradley/Castle Mall/Regis/Supercuts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

‘The village is being destroyed’- Life in Norfolk’s fastest growing community

Paul Langham, a bar supervisor, welcomes the expansion of Rackheath as it will improve business. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Krul injury fears. VAR controversy. Amadou and Buendia updates - Farke’s United post-match transcript

Tim Krul will have a scan on a knee issue after his starring role for Norwich City in a 3-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester United

Tim Krul makes his second penalty save of the first half in Norwich City's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester United Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I’m so proud of him, he is so good’ – City winger praises Krul’s defiant display during defeat to United

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez celebrates his late consolation goal against Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists