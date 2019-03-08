Has anyone lost a goat?

Dorisis sweet, friendly and very tame. Picture: Marion Catlin Archant

The hunt is on to find the owners of a "sweet and friendly" goat found in a Norwich back garden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hillside Animal Sanctuary are looking after Doris until her owners come forward. Picture: Marion Catlin Hillside Animal Sanctuary are looking after Doris until her owners come forward. Picture: Marion Catlin

The goat, who has been named Doris, was discovered in a garden in Trowse Millgate on Friday afternoon.

Doris was taken care of by Marion Catlin, a freelance creative consultant, after her neighbour, who had been frightened by the goat, asked for help.

Doris the goat was found in a back garden in Trowse Millgate. Picture: Marion Catlin Doris the goat was found in a back garden in Trowse Millgate. Picture: Marion Catlin

The 63-year-old said: "We hauled Doris by each horn and took her into my garden. Doris didn't initially want to come but we tempted her with food. We just had to encourage her a bit."

She said Doris, who is small and a dark brown-black colour, was very tame, friendly but had probably been out for a few days and was very tired.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Catlin, who had originally called the goat Houdini, added: "She wasn't distressed or overexcited. She liked being stroked and nuzzled my hand and licked my leg which was quite sweet.

"I could tell she was used to being around people."

Doris then took a nap for an hour in a shed before Ms Catlin contacted the RSPCA and Hillside Animal Sanctuary on Hall Lane, Norwich.

"Although my neighbours wanted to adopt her as a community goat and call her Millie." she added.

Hillside Animal Sanctuary collected Doris in the evening, after she had feasted on carrots and cabbage, and gave her a check-up.

They will keep Doris until the owner comes forward.

To be reunited with Doris contact Hillside Animal Sanctuary on 01603 736200.