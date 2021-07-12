News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Walk with the dinosaurs: See GoGo Discover's T-rex trail

Caroline Culot

Caroline Culot

Published: 5:36 PM July 12, 2021   
GoGo Discover Norwich

The dinosaurs are in place...which one is your favourite? - Credit: Archant

Which is your favourite? It's time to start meeting all Norwich's new monster visitors after the arrival in the city of the GoGo Discover Tyrannosaurus-rexes.

Boasting different designs, colours and located at venues across the city, this newspaper brings you the first proper look at the dinosaurs. 

The GoGo Discover T-rex is delivered in partnership with East Anglian children’s charity Break and Wild in Art. The EDP and Norwich Evening News are the official media partners.

The trail runs until Saturday, September 11. 

Have a look at the dinosaurs pictured here in their new homes across Norwich - and tick off each one as you visit it.



Then tweet your photos with the dinosaurs to us on Instagram @norwicheveningnews or @eastern_daily_press or tweet them @EveningNews or EDP24

Eleanor Edge, corporate fundraising and projects at Break, said: “This summer is full of dinosaurs in Norwich as we celebrate another prehistoric visitor with Dippy the Diplodocus on the final leg of his tour at Norwich Cathedral.   

Peter Marron, Break corporate fundraising manager and project manager at GoGoDiscover, added: “It has been challenging but we are really excited about the installation." 

Donate online at https://break-charity.org/ or text TREX to 70085 to donate £3. Texts cost £3, plus one standard rate message. 

GoGoDiscover Norwich

Doctasaurus Created by Hilary Sanderson Sponsored by Contract Personnel Limited - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Afternoon Tea Rex Created by Mik Richardson Sponsored by Chantry Place - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Snap! Created by Sophie Li-Rocchi Sponsored by Castle Quarter - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Where's Rexy? Created by Ryan Newell Sponsored by Riverside Entertainment - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover

Eyela the T.spex Created by Beverley Gene Coraldean Sponsored by Coleman Opticians Hearing & Vision Centre - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Do you think they saurus? Created by Fiona Gowen Sponsored by Lanpro - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Automotosaurs Created by Joanne Botterill Sponsored by Wilco Fast-Fit - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Tyra-Norvy-Saurus Created by Norwich School Sponsored by Norwich School - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Lost Holmes Created by Sally Adams Sponsored by Aspiration Europe - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Prideasaurus Created by Martin Wall Sponsored by Norwich BID - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

B-Rex Created by Illona Clark Sponsored by The Beeston Group - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Hawker Created by Lisa Kirkham Sponsored by Cooks Blinds & Shutters - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

T.Pot Created by Deven Bhurke Sponsored by Brandbank Community Fund - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

60 Million Years Created by Mik Richardson Sponsored by The Friends of Iceni Collective - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Dino Hunter Created by Sophie Li-Rocchi Sponsored by First Eastern Counties Buses - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Lava Land Created by Hannah Nelson Sponsored by Dipples - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Hulkasaurus Created by Hilary Sanderson Sponsored by Ashtons Legal - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

T-Rex Junkyard Market - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Rex Created by Sally Adams Sponsored by Jarrold - Credit: Archant

GoGo Discover Norwich

Tigrasaurus Created by Tory Allen Sponsored by Chilled Driving Tuition - Credit: Archant


Author Picture Icon
person
A funeral
