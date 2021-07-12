Walk with the dinosaurs: See GoGo Discover's T-rex trail
Which is your favourite? It's time to start meeting all Norwich's new monster visitors after the arrival in the city of the GoGo Discover Tyrannosaurus-rexes.
Boasting different designs, colours and located at venues across the city, this newspaper brings you the first proper look at the dinosaurs.
The GoGo Discover T-rex is delivered in partnership with East Anglian children’s charity Break and Wild in Art. The EDP and Norwich Evening News are the official media partners.
The trail runs until Saturday, September 11.
Have a look at the dinosaurs pictured here in their new homes across Norwich - and tick off each one as you visit it.
Then tweet your photos with the dinosaurs to us on Instagram @norwicheveningnews or @eastern_daily_press or tweet them @EveningNews or EDP24
Eleanor Edge, corporate fundraising and projects at Break, said: “This summer is full of dinosaurs in Norwich as we celebrate another prehistoric visitor with Dippy the Diplodocus on the final leg of his tour at Norwich Cathedral.
Peter Marron, Break corporate fundraising manager and project manager at GoGoDiscover, added: “It has been challenging but we are really excited about the installation."
Donate online at https://break-charity.org/ or text TREX to 70085 to donate £3. Texts cost £3, plus one standard rate message.