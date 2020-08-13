Huge support for fundraiser for family of ‘hero mum’ who died while rescuing her son

Family handout photo of Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Photo credit: Family handout/PA Wire

A crowd-funding appeal to help the children of a 37-year-old woman who drowned rescuing her son has gone well over its target after just half a day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danielle Chilvers, of Swaffham, died after trying to rescue her youngest son who had got into difficulty in a kayak.

The family were at the beach at Waxham, between Happisburgh and Hemsby, when the tragedy unfolded on Sunday, August 9.

The fundraiser was launched by close family friend, Marie Lloyd.

Within 12 hours, 100 people had donated and tripled the initial target of £500, reaching £1,535. It has also been shared with more than 400 people from the Go Fund Me website.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Lloyd said: “Dani done what all of us parents would of done, her boy was in trouble, she went to help. Dani got caught in a rip current and just like that she was gone.

“Dani was a remarkable woman, loved by everyone, would help anyone, she was so happy with life, loved her job and her children were her absolute everything.”

The fundraiser has been organised to help provide accommodation for Miss Chilvers’ children, who the family have asked are not named.

Ms Lloyd added: “Dani has left behind her two boys, the boys will need to move from their home, the house that will be their new home needs a lot of work doing before they can move in and for it to be their new home.

“If anyone would like to donate please, please, please do so, Dani has always wanted the best for her children and we will carry this on for her.

“Let’s help hero mum help her boys.”

To donate visit the Go Fund Me page here .