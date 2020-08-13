Search

Huge support for fundraiser for family of ‘hero mum’ who died while rescuing her son

PUBLISHED: 11:03 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 13 August 2020

Family handout photo of Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Photo credit: Family handout/PA Wire

A crowd-funding appeal to help the children of a 37-year-old woman who drowned rescuing her son has gone well over its target after just half a day.

Danielle Chilvers, of Swaffham, died after trying to rescue her youngest son who had got into difficulty in a kayak.

The family were at the beach at Waxham, between Happisburgh and Hemsby, when the tragedy unfolded on Sunday, August 9.

The fundraiser was launched by close family friend, Marie Lloyd.

Within 12 hours, 100 people had donated and tripled the initial target of £500, reaching £1,535. It has also been shared with more than 400 people from the Go Fund Me website.

Ms Lloyd said: “Dani done what all of us parents would of done, her boy was in trouble, she went to help. Dani got caught in a rip current and just like that she was gone.

“Dani was a remarkable woman, loved by everyone, would help anyone, she was so happy with life, loved her job and her children were her absolute everything.”

The fundraiser has been organised to help provide accommodation for Miss Chilvers’ children, who the family have asked are not named.

Ms Lloyd added: “Dani has left behind her two boys, the boys will need to move from their home, the house that will be their new home needs a lot of work doing before they can move in and for it to be their new home.

“If anyone would like to donate please, please, please do so, Dani has always wanted the best for her children and we will carry this on for her.

“Let’s help hero mum help her boys.”

To donate visit the Go Fund Me page here .

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

