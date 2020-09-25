New Norfolk nursing school gets government backing

A new school of nursing has been given the go ahead in Norfolk after funding was approved by the government.

It is great news that funding for School of Nursing @cwa_college that I asked @BorisJohnson to back has been announced by @mhclg #TownsFund. It will kickstart training opportunities in North West Norfolk and will help @TeamQEH recruit more locally. @WestNorfolkBC #ImpatienceSated https://t.co/JR3LV4nX5v — James Wild MP for North West Norfolk (@jamesowild) September 25, 2020

The bid to open the new nursing school at the College of West Anglia in King’s Lynn was announced after it secured funding from the government’s Town Deal Accelerated Funding.

Proposals were developed by the College of West Anglia in partnership with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), which was supported by West Norfolk Council and the Town Deal Board.

A grant of £597,000 has been secured to deliver this project, which will see high quality nursing training facilities developed at the college campus and an Associate Nursing Apprenticeship created to support the future workforce needs of the QEH.

The plans were backed by North West Norfolk MP James Wild, who lobbied the Department of Health and Social Care to support the proposals and raised the matter at Prime Minister’s Question Time earlier this month.

He said: “This is great news that will kickstart training opportunities for people in West Norfolk and allow QEH to recruitment more staff locally.

“I was delighted to make the case for a School of Nursing to the Prime Minister and securing this investment is part of the government’s levelling up agenda.”

The town has been allocated £750,000 from the Town Deal fund and a separate bid for the remaining £153,000 will go towards “public realm improvements.”

David Pomfret, principal executive of the College of West Anglia, said: “The school of nursing creates a fantastic opportunity for west Norfolk.

“The Coronavirus has caused a massive global recession, however, health and social care is one of the very few sectors which is set to grow.

“Nursing is an incredibly important and rewarding career.”

The project will include the provision of two high-quality teaching spaces to give students near real-world experience of a clinical setting.

Dr April Brown, chief nurse at the QEH’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted that funding has been secured.

“Once in place, this course will open up career opportunities for local people who perhaps never thought that there would be a chance to study nursing in West Norfolk, closer to home.”