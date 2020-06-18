‘It’s gone haywire’ - Duo inundated with bird table orders to raise money for NHS

Glen Pitcher, with some of the bird tables he has been making during lockdown. Picture; Glen Pitcher Archant

An idea to make a few bird tables to keep busy during lockdown has turned into a project which has raised more than £1,300 for the NHS.

The bird tables Glen Pitcher from Lingwood has been making suring lockdown to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Glen Pitcher The bird tables Glen Pitcher from Lingwood has been making suring lockdown to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Glen Pitcher

When Glen Pitcher was furloughed from his job at A&W Cushion Limited, he quickly found himself getting fed-up of daytime TV.

In a bid to keep himself busy, the 65-year-old started making bird tables for a couple of friends and family members.

He then had the idea of making a few to sell to raise money for the NHS and enlisted the help of a colleague to spread the word.

Now, between them Mr Pitcher and his colleague Matt Sharp have raised more than £1,300 for the NHS.

Bird tables made by Glen Pitcher in aid of the NHS, ready to be delivered. Picture: Glen Pitcher Bird tables made by Glen Pitcher in aid of the NHS, ready to be delivered. Picture: Glen Pitcher

Mr Pitcher, who has been making the bird tables from his home in Lingwood, said: “About a week after I went on furlough I decided it was time to find something to do.

“I knew I was going to be off for about three or four weeks, so I popped into work to see if I could have a few bits of scrap wood.

“It started off as something for the family then I thought I would raise some money for the NHS,” he said.

Mr Pitcher said the number of orders the duo had received had “gone haywire”: “As soon as Matt put it on Facebook [we were] getting calls left, right and centre, which we didn’t expect. I was expecting to raise something like £280,” he said.

Mr Pitcher said it felt good to be doing something for the NHS, he said: “I was so upset when they stopped the ‘Clap for Carers’ on a Thursday night.”

Mr Pitcher who has since returned to work, has been using weekends to make the bird tables from his shed and has even enlisted the help of his wife to help the production process.

He said: “I’ll keep doing it for as long as the wife lets me, I’m doing eight hours a day on a Saturday and Sunday and sending out 10 bird tables a week.

“I’ve even got the wife painting them now,” he said.

To visit Mr Pitcher and Mr Sharp’s fundraising page click here