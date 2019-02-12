Search

‘Demolish it’ - Mum of five says notorious block of flats should be rebuilt due to safety concerns

PUBLISHED: 17:07 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 20 February 2019

Angelika Miko with her son, Igor. Her family used to live in the Glebe Close flats.

Angelika Miko with her son, Igor. Her family used to live in the Glebe Close flats. Picture: Angelika Miko

Archant

A mother has called for a block of flats to be demolished after her family was moved out due to safety concerns.

Angelika Miko, tenant in a mould infested flat in Glebe Close, Thetford with two of her children Lena (left) and Olivia (on lap), have been moved into emergency accommodation.

Angelika Miko, 27, was living in the Glebe Close flats in Thetford before being moved into emergency accommodation by Breckland District Council.

Three of the four flats were issued with a emergency prohibition order on February 8 following an inspection by Breckland housing officers and the fire service.

On Wednesday, the block was hit by a fire which police said they are treating as arson.

Ms Miko, who has five children aged from nine to 10 months, had moved into the top floor flat in September last year.

From early on the family struggled with black mould and flooding in the flat, causing the children to cough and suffer from ill-health.

Ms Miko, currently living with her sister while the council find a new flat, said she was happy to be out of the block.

She said: “Even though I do not have an apartment at the moment I am happy that I do not have to worry that the building will collapse and I do not have to worry about my children and their safety.

“When we moved out we took everything apart from the fridge and the washing machine and the bigger things because I do not have anywhere. I live with my sister because we have nowhere to go.”

Ms Miko added her children’s health has improved since leaving the flat but added they were upset to have lost their home as they are unaware of what is going on.

She said: “They do not know what is happening, they lose the roof over their head day by day.”

Ms Miko also called on the block to be knocked down due to safety concerns.

She said: “This building is not suitable for anyone who lives there and it is a threat to people, so it should be demolished. Build a new one because refurbishment will not do.

“I was very angry that my children must live in such conditions.”

