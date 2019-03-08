Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Limited edition glass canaries created to celebrate Norwich City's promotion

PUBLISHED: 18:30 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 17 May 2019

Langham Glass owner Paul Miller with the Norwich City glass canary special edition he has designed to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Langham Glass owner Paul Miller with the Norwich City glass canary special edition he has designed to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Following a stunning Championship season, the Canaries' reputation is as solid as a rock.

One of the 250 special edition Norwich City glass canaries celebrating the club's promotion to the Premier League being made by master glass maker, Ian Richardson at Langham Glass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the 250 special edition Norwich City glass canaries celebrating the club's promotion to the Premier League being made by master glass maker, Ian Richardson at Langham Glass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And these creations made in honour of Norwich's City's victory are made of material just as robust, but far more beautiful.

Langham Glass - one of the UK's oldest glass making firms - has created 250 limited edition glass canaries, each perched on a clear, crystal football.

Jonathan Miller, managing director, said each seven inch tall canary was hand crafted, individually numbered, and came with a certificate of authenticity and the signature of mater glass maker, Paul Miller, who also designed them.

Jonathan said: "Paul's been a season ticket holder at Norwich for a number of years, and like everybody else, he has celebrated and commiserated with the club over those years.

One of the 250 special edition Norwich City glass canaries celebrating the club's promotion to the Premier League takes shape at Langham Glass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the 250 special edition Norwich City glass canaries celebrating the club's promotion to the Premier League takes shape at Langham Glass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It's such a big achievement for Norwich this year and we felt it was fitting of a commemorative piece.

"They're each made of a solid piece of glass, and each one is slightly different because they were made individually. Jonathan added: "They've been popular so far and we've had some really good feedback from people."

The canary number one will be sent to Norwich City's joint majority shareholder Delia Smith and number two will go to head coach Daniel Farke.

Jonathan said it was not the first time Langham Glass had done something to mark the club's success.

One of the 250 special edition Norwich City glass canaries celebrating the club's promotion to the Premier League being made at Langham Glass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the 250 special edition Norwich City glass canaries celebrating the club's promotion to the Premier League being made at Langham Glass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

He said: "We did it as well when in 2011 when they got promoted. We've now had people ringing up and saying they had number 43 in that collection, and could they reserve the same one in this set so they have the same number. So people are collecting them as well."

The canaries cost £89.95, and can be bought online at www.langhamglass.co.uk or by calling 01328 863500.

Langham Glass was established in 1979, and is based in Fakenham.

One of the 250 special edition Norwich City glass canaries celebrating the club's promotion to the Premier League beginning to take shape at Langham Glass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne of the 250 special edition Norwich City glass canaries celebrating the club's promotion to the Premier League beginning to take shape at Langham Glass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norwich City glass canary special edition being made at Langham Glass to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Norwich City glass canary special edition being made at Langham Glass to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I wouldn’t put it past me’ – man’s threat to sue GP over ear wax

Graham Jones has said he will �seriously consider� suing his GP surgery, Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham, if he becomes involved in an accident due to his lack of hearing. Pictured, Graham Jones, inset. Photo: Google Streetview/Graham Jones

Norfolk man jailed following death of skip hire firm worker

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man suffers injuries to face in attack outside Tesco’s store

A man in his 50s was assaulted outside the Tesco Express in Westlegate. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk man jailed following death of skip hire firm worker

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Warwick Street Social Festival back this May Bank Holiday

The last festival at Warwick Street Social Picture: Warwick Street Social

Double joy for EDP at Regional Press Awards

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey who has won a regional press award for his Norwich City Coverage

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries in for Bundesliga star

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is being linked with another raid on the Bundesliga Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Limited edition glass canaries created to celebrate Norwich City’s promotion

Langham Glass owner Paul Miller with the Norwich City glass canary special edition he has designed to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists