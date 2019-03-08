Limited edition glass canaries created to celebrate Norwich City's promotion

Langham Glass owner Paul Miller with the Norwich City glass canary special edition he has designed to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.

Following a stunning Championship season, the Canaries' reputation is as solid as a rock.

One of the 250 special edition Norwich City glass canaries celebrating the club's promotion to the Premier League being made by master glass maker, Ian Richardson at Langham Glass.

And these creations made in honour of Norwich's City's victory are made of material just as robust, but far more beautiful.

Langham Glass - one of the UK's oldest glass making firms - has created 250 limited edition glass canaries, each perched on a clear, crystal football.

Jonathan Miller, managing director, said each seven inch tall canary was hand crafted, individually numbered, and came with a certificate of authenticity and the signature of mater glass maker, Paul Miller, who also designed them.

Jonathan said: "Paul's been a season ticket holder at Norwich for a number of years, and like everybody else, he has celebrated and commiserated with the club over those years.

One of the 250 special edition Norwich City glass canaries celebrating the club's promotion to the Premier League takes shape at Langham Glass.

"It's such a big achievement for Norwich this year and we felt it was fitting of a commemorative piece.

"They're each made of a solid piece of glass, and each one is slightly different because they were made individually. Jonathan added: "They've been popular so far and we've had some really good feedback from people."

The canary number one will be sent to Norwich City's joint majority shareholder Delia Smith and number two will go to head coach Daniel Farke.

Jonathan said it was not the first time Langham Glass had done something to mark the club's success.

One of the 250 special edition Norwich City glass canaries celebrating the club's promotion to the Premier League being made at Langham Glass.

He said: "We did it as well when in 2011 when they got promoted. We've now had people ringing up and saying they had number 43 in that collection, and could they reserve the same one in this set so they have the same number. So people are collecting them as well."

The canaries cost £89.95, and can be bought online at www.langhamglass.co.uk or by calling 01328 863500.

Langham Glass was established in 1979, and is based in Fakenham.

One of the 250 special edition Norwich City glass canaries celebrating the club's promotion to the Premier League beginning to take shape at Langham Glass.

The Norwich City glass canary special edition being made at Langham Glass to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.

