Glamping pods could transform disused orchard in village
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A bid to turn an orchard into a glamping site looks set to be agreed.
Change of use plans are being recommended for approval by planning officers, as a scheme "to provide tourist accommodation in the form of five glamping pods" is proposed for an East Suffolk village.
East Suffolk Council’s planning committee north will meet via Zoom next Tuesday, January 12 to vote on plans that centre around the change of use "from disused residential orchard/garden to glamping site with five pitches" at Toad Hall on Mardle Road in Wangford, near Beccles.
With the glamping pods proposal - submitted by applicant Gavin Crossland - to "essentially just provide sleeping accommodation", a planning report to councillors states: "The proposal is to change the use of part of the property's curtilage (former orchard) to provide five glamping pitches.
"Each pitch will comprise a very modest timber pod on a concrete base."
Planning officers are recommending approval of the scheme with conditions.
