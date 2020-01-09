Search

Police dog back at work after horror injury

PUBLISHED: 15:46 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 09 January 2020

Norfolk police dog Gizmo has returned to work after sustaining a 'significant injury' while on duty. Picture: Norfolk Police.

A Norfolk police dog has returned to service after recovering from a "significant injury" sustained while on duty.

PD Gizmo cut an artery after stepping on broken glass while searching an area in Great Yarmouth for discarded property and was rushed to Taverham Vets by his handler PC Watson on Sunday, December 1.

He was able to pull through the operation and has been recovering from tendon damage since having his bandages removed on Tuesday, December 10.

On Thursday, January 9, Norfolk Police issued an update saying that he had returned to work that day and was "keen as to get back into it".

Police said: "PD Gizmo returned to work today following his injury and is keen as to get back into it.

"Gizmo and his handler would like to thank everyone for their messages of support."

