Tributes to Pat at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers
PUBLISHED: 13:24 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 30 September 2019
Archant
Tributes have been left outside a house where a man in his 80s died in an incident involving a group of teenagers.
Two girls - aged 14 and 16 - have been bailed in connection with the incident, which happened in Wisbech on Saturday afternoon.
A girl, aged 12, and a man were also arrested but have been released with no further action.
Today the semi-detached property, on Edinburgh Drive, remained cordoned off with police tape. Officers were guarding the house, at the junction with Acacia Avenue.
The man who died has been named on tributes left with flowers outside the house. One read simply: "RIP Pat will be missed."
One man who lives nearby said: "He was a lovely old boy."
Neighbours said they rushed to the home of the man and one tried to give him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
Other neighbours said they went to the man's property after hearing noises.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at about 5pm on Saturday by the ambulance service with reports of a man in cardiac arrest in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech.
"The man, in his 80s, sadly passed away at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.
"Three girls aged 12, 14 and 16 and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident. Two girls aged 14 and 16 have been bailed until October 25. The other 12-year-old girl and the man have been released with no further action."
A post mortem on the man who died is being held.
