Gallery

Can you spot yourself in the crowd at King's Lynn Festival Too?

Nadine Coyle performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Copyrighted

Tens of thousands of people packed into the market square to watch pop royalty and a dance music superstar at Festival Too.

Huge crowds attended the music festival in King's Lynn to witness a Saturday night performance that included Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle and DJ Judge Jules.

The annual free concerts, a popular fixture on the town's calendar for more than three decades and believed to be amongst the largest free music events in Europe, offers three weekends of music and entertainment.

They boast a mix of local talents, upcoming names and performances from some big names.

Friday night's 'Back in the Day' line-up saw King's Lynn's own College of West Anglia Band warm up the crowd for Highway Child playing soul classics, UK garage singer Romina Johnson, soul singer Diane Shaw Brit and MOBO Award-winning artist Shola Ama, best known for 90s hits You're the One I Love and You Might Need Somebody.

Saturday drew a packed crowd to the main town square in party mood as The Springwood High School 90s Experience kick-started a night that included Battle of the Bands runners-up Light Skies Darken and local singer Tilly Pemberton, before pop-funk power trio Superbird.

Nadine Coyle, one fifth of one of the UK's biggest-ever girl bands, Girls Aloud, then brought some pop glamour to proceedings.

In a bright red dress and packing a powerful voice she performed a string of hits to the enthusiastic crowd.

Dance music legend Judge Jules, whose career spans over three decades, being part of the new wave of internationally renowned DJs in the 90s and 00s, kept the party spirit going with classic dance tunes.

The fun continues next weekend with on Friday, July 12 performances from Lily Ann, Stretch Soul Gang, Milky & Gadget, aka Andrew Shim & Andy Ellis, with their "This Is England" DJ Set and 90s indie stars Cast, originally formed in 1992 from the ashes of bands The La's and Shack.

Then Saturday, July 13 the Springwood Big Band, Tom Lumley and the Brave Liason, Kaves will warm things up for special guests 5ive and a finale set from Marti Pellow, best known as the voice of Wet Wet Wet.

