Help refurb our hut- Girl guides appeal to the community

PUBLISHED: 13:22 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 17 September 2019

Downham Girlguiding is raising money to improve their hut facilities. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

Girl guides in Downham Market are asking the local community to get involved and help refurbish their hut.

The hut located on Howdale Road has been home to the Scouts and Guides for more than 25 years.

The volunteer-run group is made up of around 150 members, with girls aged between five to 18. It has two Rainbow units, four Brownie units, three Guide units and one Ranger unit.

Emma Smith, 1st Downham Market Rainbow leader said: "We desperately want to improve our awful hut facilities in Downham Market.

"We are raising money to ultimately make it a safe space for everyone who uses the hut.

"This project is going to be our own DIY SOS, as we want to engage our local community including our young members, parents of our members, leaders or volunteers as well as any local people who want to help.

"This hut has seen countless young members over the last 30 years, and needs some community spirit to give it a new lease of life. This is going to benefit the next generation of Girl guides in our area.

The 24-year-old who used to attend the guides as a child has come back as a volunteer leader.

Miss Smith said: "So many girls who have been here have come back and decided it's been like this for so long something needs to be done about it.

"We're mainly looking to do the toilets, kitchen and meeting room. We don't have a disabled toilet and it's something we're looking at getting."

An auction will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 12 at the hut to raise money to help refurbish it.

Miss Smith said: "We've had a lot of support from the local Downham businesses and the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn, who have offered prizes to sell at our auction as well as raffle prizes as well. It's been overwhelming the support we've had locally."

Prizes include a trip to the cinema in a limo and back, tickets to a family panto, signed books from Keiron Williamson, a Mulberry handbag, £75 hairdressers voucher and dinner at Naxos.

Around 35 lots will be auctioned by Marcus J Hawkins from Barry L Hawkins.

Miss Smith said: "This is by no means a small project but we would love our young members to see what communities can do when people come together."

