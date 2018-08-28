Search

‘I think he would be proud’- Girlfriend of Norfolk man killed in crash to skydive in his memory

PUBLISHED: 16:16 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 16 November 2018

Chantelle Dwyer will take part in a charity skydive in memory of her boyfriend Bradley Raper who died after a car accident near Thetford. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Archant

The girlfriend of a popular young Norfolk man who died in a car crash near Thetford in October is set to jump from 13,000 feet for a charity skydive in memory of her boyfriend.

Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford. Picture: supplied by Chantelle DwyerBradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford. Picture: supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Chantelle Dwyer, from Dereham, will take part in the skydive on December 8, weather permitting, to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance in memory of Bradley Raper from Scarning, near Dereham, who died at the age of 24 on Wednesday, October 3.

Miss Dwyer has already been fundraising for the skydive and has raised over £2000 in just over two weeks that the JustGiving page has been set up.

She said: “I’m not a massive fan of heights so I thought it would challenge me a bit.

“In the last few weeks I have realised that life is short so I’m doing something out of my comfort zone.

Todd Cantwell with a shirt in memory of Bradley Raper following Norwich City's victory over Aston Villa at Carrow Road. Picture Amber Cantwell.Todd Cantwell with a shirt in memory of Bradley Raper following Norwich City's victory over Aston Villa at Carrow Road. Picture Amber Cantwell.

“Bradley would probably call me stupid or crazy but I think he would be proud of me for doing it for the reason that I am.”

Just over £1000 has been raised in a raffle at Mr Raper’s mum Sallie Denmark’s work and just over £500 was raised by Dereham Cricket Club, who Mr Raper used to play for, at a Norfolk Cricket Alliance presentation evening.

The air ambulance attended to Mr Raper after the accident and a separate JustGiving page set up by his sister’s boyfriend Marc Jordan has also raised over £2200 for the air ambulance.

Miss Dwyer added: “This is just to say thank you for all they did for Bradley. Sadly they couldn’t save him but they did all they could.

“You never know when you might need them. I set a target of £1000 but have already gone past that, I didn’t expect so many people to help.

“I have tried not to think about the jump too much. Because I know it’s for Brad, as soon as I think of that I will jump and when I’m down I will feel safe.”

To donate to Chantelle’s fund for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, visit her JustGiving page .

