Girl, 15, hurt by hit and run Audi driver in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 14:36 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 01 March 2019

The crossing in King's Lynn where the hit and run happened Picture: Google

Archant

Police are hunting a hit and run driver who knocked over a 15-year-old girl, leaving her with leg injuries.

Police say the collision happened around 3.15pm on Wednesday, February 27, when a black Audi, which was travelling on Gaywood Road, was in collision with a pedestrian at the crossing near to the Woolpack pub.

The male driver of the Audi, who did not stop at the scene and continued into Tennyson Avenue, is described as having glasses and a short grey/white beard.

The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, sustained injuries to her leg and foot and was knocked to the ground as a result of the collision.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information or dash cam footage of it should contact PC Maria Lambert at King’s Lynn police station on 101.

