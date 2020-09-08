Mum shocked as driver blasts horn at daughter, four, on pony

A mum has criticised a driver who deliberately blasted her horn while she was leading a pony ridden by her four-year-old daughter.

Alice Sergison, 28, from Fakenham, was with Delilah by Kingsway garage on Hempton Road in the town when the woman pulled away sounding her horn at them.

Miss Sergison said she was walking alongside her daughter, teaching her to ‘kick on’ as she shared her passion for horse riding with her child.

When the incident happened on September 5, Miss Sergison said she was on the verge next to the road.

She said: “I was gobsmacked, I didn’t know what to do. It is awful. It only takes a split second to spook them and my little girl could have come off.

“People asked if I took a picture but I was so shocked I just grabbed a hold of the pony and my daughter.”

Miss Sergison said the driver had children in the car, which made the incident even more confusing.

She added: “Waiting for a horse is no different than waiting for a car. When we can, we will move.

“If you saw a child riding a horse, imagine if it was your child or grandchild and how you would feel if they got hurt.”

