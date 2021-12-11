Banham Zoo announces death of 17-year-old giraffe

A giraffe at Banham Zoo has died after suffering with ongoing health conditions.

The south Norfolk attraction announced on social media last night that its 17-year-old giraffe, Aisling, died on December 9, 2021.

Aisling had been afflicted with ongoing health conditions which had been managed by keepers and veterinary staff for several years.

In a statement on Facebook, Banham Zoo said: "Our giraffe house opened in 2008 and Aisling was one of the very first giraffes that walked into the brand new house.

"During her time with us Aisling had three calves, one of which, Maxwell, is still housed at Banham Zoo today.

"Aisling was a gentle, majestic giraffe and a model student during training sessions.

"She would always be the first giraffe to make an appearance for a public feed or keeper experience, and her passing is heart-breaking for the keepers who have cared for her over the years.

"Aisling was always guaranteed to put a smile on everybody’s face. She leaves behind a legacy at Banham Zoo, with her son Maxwell and the rest of the herd remaining to remind us of the joy animals can bring to all."