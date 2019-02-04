Search

Gin night to raise money for Norwich charity

04 February, 2019 - 19:00
Johnny Wyndham of Van Vino. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Johnny Wyndham of Van Vino. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Archant

Gin lovers have the chance to enjoy a variety of cocktails at an event held in aid of a Norwich charity.

Led by well-known Norfolk drinks expert Johnny Wyndham, of Van Vino, the night will see participants learning about gin, its history and its recent growth in popularity.

The night is in aid of the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB).

Mr Wyndham said: “We are thrilled to be involved with the wonderful NNAB once again. The gin cocktail evening will be a lot of fun, giving guests the chance to try a wide selection of delicious gin-based cocktails, while leaning a little about both gin and cocktails - and supporting a great charity.”

The event takes place on Friday, February 22 at the NNAB’s Bradbury Activity Centre in Beckham Place, off Edward Street in Norwich, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Tickets for the NNAB gin night cost £30, with all proceeds going to the NNAB. To book call 01603 573000.

