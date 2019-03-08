Search

Gin fans help raise more than £900 for sight loss charity

PUBLISHED: 19:09 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 20 March 2019

Johnny Wyndham of VanVino and Donna Minto of the NNAB toast a successful gin night. Photo: Newman Associates PR

Johnny Wyndham of VanVino and Donna Minto of the NNAB toast a successful gin night. Photo: Newman Associates PR

Gin fans have helped raise more than £900 for Norfolk’s sight loss charity during a cocktail evening held in Norwich.

Drinks expert Johnny Wyndham, from VanVino, led the evening which saw guests learn about gin, its history and resurgence.

It is the second time Mr Wyndham has led an event to raise funds for the Norfolk & Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB), which supports visually-impaired people across the county to enjoy active, independent and fulfilled lives.

NNAB director Clive Evans said: “Fundraising is always better when it’s fun, and the gin evening was certainly that.

“We are very grateful to Johnny and to everyone who supported the event, and it’s fantastic that it raised over £900 to support the work that we do here in Norfolk.”

The NNAB’s next fundraising event is an open day at Ditchingham Garden on Sunday, April 14.

