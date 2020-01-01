9 classic gigs to watch in lockdown



9 classic live gigs to watch in lockdown



Ed Sheeran

Suffolk’s favourite singing-songwriting export Ed Sheeran is no doubt holed away with this guitar, coming up with new songs during the lockdown.

With no sell-out four consecutive nights at Chantry Park to look forward to this summer, we’ll just have to relive the magic of Sheeran by streaming his Austin City Limits 2017 set, available now to watch on Sky Arts.

Unwind and relax with some Sheeran’s biggest hits, including ‘Castle on the Hill’, ‘The A Team’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’, ‘Shape of You’ and ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’.



Radiohead

Indie darlings Radiohead announced that they will be streaming past gigs and festival appearances on their YouTube channel, taken from their Radiohead Public Library – an archive of their past performances.

In a post on their social media, the band said: “Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in, we hereby present the first of several live shows from the Radiohead Public Library now coming to Radiohead’s YouTube channel. We will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from the current situation are eased, or we run out of shows. Which will be first? No one knows.”

The first one was streamed on Friday 10 April at 10pm, and was the band’s October 8 2000 concert at the Punchestown Racecourse in County Kildare, Ireland. Head to Radiohead’s YouTube channel to see their upcoming weekly festival and gig streams.



Dolly Parton

Country and western songstress Dolly Parton famously took to the Pyramid Stage at 2014’s Glastonbury Festival during the Sunday ‘Legends slot’ to perform a crowd-pleasing set that got everyone in that field belting out hits such as ‘9 to 5’ and ‘Jolene’ as they square danced the afternoon away.

For those of us who weren’t fortunate enough to bag a ticket and witness Ms Parton in all of her pristine, rhinestoned glory, have no fear, as the entire set has now been uploaded to BBC’s iPlayer service and is available to stream in full for the next couple of weeks.

Chuck on your boots, grab your Stetson and head to BBC iPlayer to relive the whole set.



Slipknot

For those who like their metal heavy, their music loud, and their speakers turned up to 11, then Slipknot’s headline show at 2019’s Download Festival may be the set for you.

Filmed back in June last year, the Iowa nine-piece took to the Main Stage at Donington Park to show a field of headbanging, moshpitting attendees how it’s done on what was their fourth headline stint at the fest. Treating the crowd to both well-loved fan favourites and new tracks across their six-album discography, Slipknot made sure ears were left ringing for the rest of the weekend.

The band streamed their entire set on Saturday 11 April on their KnotFest channel, with the full show still up to view for free - sans the mud and rain that plighted the weekend.



Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall is streaming an array of musical performances live on their website – with all of the previous ones still available to watch.

The classical concert hall took to its website to say: “We’ve been here for the nation for almost 150 years in good times and bad. We exist to be open, to entertain, to inspire. In these extraordinary times closing our doors is the best way to look after the world; but why should that stop us from bringing you some of the world’s most talented artists? Royal Albert Home will see artists sharing their work from their homes to yours.”

Upcoming streams include Jazz For Kids on Saturday, April 25, where Albert’s Band’s jazz supremo Arthur Lea will deliver an exclusive 30-minute set from his home, and KT Tunstall performing live from her home on Thursday 30 April. All sets can be viewed on the Royal Albert Hall’s website for free.



One World: Together At Home

Co-organised by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, One World: Together at home was a ground-breaking livestream benefit concert that is still available to view online. Totting up to a whopping eight hours, acts and artists from around the world came together to unite us during lockdown and celebrate those working on the frontline during the current Coronavirus crisis.

Acts who took part and performed from their homes included Paul McCartney, Tom Jones, Lizzo, the Rolling Stones, Little Mix and Billie Eilish amongst many other. Be sure to look out for the Rolling Stones’ performance of You Can’t Always Get What You Want – drummer Charlie Watts didn’t have a drumset and had to improvise by playing a set of flight cases and the arm of his sofa.

The gig reportedly raised $127m, thanks to donations from world leaders, corporate partners and philanthropists, and is available to view in full across a range of streaming services including BBC iPlayer and YouTube.



Metallica

Thrash titans Metallica have made brilliant use of alliteration to come up with #MetallicaMondays, where they’re streaming various past performances in full on both their Facebook and Youtube pages. In a post on their website, the Californian quartet said: “While we’re all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Let’s stay connected and virtually visit a few of our favorite places in the world together as we bring a series of live Metallica shows right to your couch!”

Their sets are streaming at 8pm EDT, which means it’s on in the UK at 1am. If you’re not able to stay up that late however, any past performances will still be up online to view for a week after being live streamed here on their YouTube channel.



Shania Twain

One the world’s biggest and best-selling female country singers of all time, Shania Twain made a name for herself throughout the 90s and 00s with a slew of undeniably catchy and empowering pop hits.

Twain kept that momentum going and spent two years from 2012 to 2014 performing her ‘Still The One’ residency at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Having performed over 100 times during that stint, she sold 346,021 tickets and reportedly raked in an incredible $43m during her two-year run.

Tune into Sky Arts to relive that country-pop magic, with Twain performing all of her classic hits including ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’, ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’, ‘Come On Over’ and ‘Any Man of Mine’.



Queen

Undeniably one of the biggest bands to ever come out of Britain, Queen firmly cemented themselves as one of the best live shows on the planet throughout the 70s and 80s. With the untimely death of Freddie Mercury in 1991, we’re unable to see his strutting swagger live on stage again, but we can relive the magic of Queen thanks to a number of performances available for streaming.

Sky Arts has a plethora of Queen shows to watch from the comfort of your own home, including 1985’s Live in Rio, 1986’s Live in Budapest, 1974’s Live At The Rainbow, 1982’s Live at Milton Keynes and Queen Rock Montreal.

Lose yourself in the timeless grandeur that was – and always will be – Queen.