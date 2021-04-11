Giant Wheel soon to be 'operational' on popular seafront

Published: 10:16 AM April 11, 2021

Visitors to a popular seafront can soon enjoy panoramic views of the coastline as a new attraction prepares to open.

A giant observation wheel has transformed the seafront skyline in Great Yarmouth - and people will be able to marvel at the views as the temporary landmark is "operational" from Monday, April 12.

The 'Yarmouth Eye' structure, which is 50m tall, will operate from the Sea Life Centre Gardens on Marine Parade this summer.

The Cityliner giant observation wheel on Great Yarmouth seafront. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The Cityliner giant observation wheel features 36 capsules, each with a capacity of up to six people, and riders can expect a minimum experience of eight minutes aboard the attraction.

It is expected it to be visible from the Acle Straight when illuminated on summer evenings.

With Great Yarmouth Borough Council, as landowner, securing this attraction at no cost, to boost footfall and "enhance the seafront's overall offer" during a challenging time for the tourist economy, it is run by The Giant Wheel Co. Ltd.

A council spokesman said: "The wheel is all set up and ready to be operational from Monday."

Guests will have their temperatures taken before boarding and are required to wear a face covering boarding, during and exiting the ride.

Jake de Koning, of The Giant Wheel Company, said: "This is a landmark attraction that will offer views of Great Yarmouth and Norfolk for over 10 miles."

