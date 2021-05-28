Wiping out alien plant at riverside site half done - after TWO YEARS

Published: 1:01 PM May 28, 2021

Thousands of Giant Hogweed plants have been cleared from Denver complex in two years. - Credit: Environment Agency

A project to eradicate giant hogweed at land near the River Ouse has seen thousands removed in two years - with another two to go.

The Environment Agency (EA) said its mission to remove the invasive plant from the Denver Complex, near Downham Market, started in 2019 after it took over a piece of land next to the tidal River Ouse which left it unusable.

Giant hogweed, which can grow to more than 8ft tall, is toxic to humans and coming into contact with the sap or tiny hairs it produces can result in blisters, rashes and swellings.

The EA has been clearing it using a specialist remote-controlled mower to stop it spreading to nearby arable land, and visits to treat the newly germinated seeds with herbicides.

The work is turning the "infested piece of land" into a modern training facility.

Darren Noble, of the Environment Agency, said: "The hogweed was well established and was starting to spread further, but we stopped that and have completely transformed the area."