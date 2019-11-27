Why is landmark city mural covered by a giant Amazon advert?

As one of the biggest corporations in the world, Amazon is used to overshadowing others.

However, it is not often that it is eclipsing a work of art specifically designed to celebrate all that is good with Norwich.

The City of Stories mural, which is on the side of Pymm and Co estate agents on Ber Street, has become a familiar sight for passers-by after it became the first in a trail of artworks across Norwich.

Recently though, it has been covered up by an enormous advertisement, alerting Norwich City fans to the fact two of the clubs upcoming games will be broadcast on Amazon Prime, the online giant's streaming service.

However, Steve Pymm and Stuart Monument, co-owners of the estate agents, have assured art lovers that the move is only temporary and will support a good cause.

Mr Monument said: "We love having the mural on our building - it helps promote the city and is a really important thing for us to have.

"When the opportunity arose for the advert we did have to think long and hard, but it is only temporary and we saw it as a chance to do something charitable."

As a result of accepting the advert, Mr Monument said the company would be able to make a donation of £15,000 to Great Ormond Street Hospital - and that the mural would return after a month.

Mr Pymm added: "The fact that the advert is aimed at Norwich City fans was also a big factor for us - we're keen supporters of the club and sponsor Emi Buendia.

"We contacted Norwich BID before accepting the board and have also reached out to the original artist so in the unlikely event of it being damaged we can get it repaired as soon as possible."

The advert details coverage of Norwich City's away trips to Southampton on Wednesday, December 4 and Aston Villa on Boxing Day, both of which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime.

The mural was the first painted as part of Norwich Business Improvement District's Urban Art scheme and was completed in April 2016.