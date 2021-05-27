Outdoor play penned by Eastenders writer coming to seaside

Published: 3:34 PM May 27, 2021

The cast of ghosted, which will be performed in Sheringham and Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Mark Benfield

Drama is coming to the seaside in an innovative outdoor play penned by a Norfolk man who writes for EastEnders.

Called Ghosted, the play explores the romances and secrets of a group of friends, and the mystery of the absence of their mate Ash, whose clothes are found on the beach.

Performances will take place outside, on the promenades at Sheringham and Great Yarmouth.

Playwright James McDermott, right, and director Marcus Romer, collaborated on Ghosted. - Credit: Richard Batson / SL

James McDermott, its writer, has recently joined the EastEnders script team, and its director, Marcus Romer, has worked on the West End.

Debbie Thompson, director at the Sheringham Little Theatre and Great Yarmouth's St George’s Theatre, which is hosting the show, said: "We are really excited about bringing this new drama to Norfolk seafronts.

"It was specially commissioned and James really knows the subject having grown up as a teenager in a Norfolk seaside town."

Ghosted is the first play of a series that tell a longer, serialised story.

Writer James McDermott, who wrote Ghosted. - Credit: Richard Batson / SL

It stars Ashton Owen as Adam, described as bisexual and a worrier, who works in an arcade; Oliver Westlake as Jake, a gay 'scally' works in a cafe, and Meg Artherton as Chloe, who is strong and sassy and works in a pub.

Other cast members are Meg Sharman, Charlie Randall, Sam Thompson and Amy English.

The play's outdoor staging was designed in light of the Covid restrictions, and reflects the setting of the youngsters' coastal home town.

Audience members are asked to gather at the theatres to collect headsets which will help them follow the action as it moves around the streets – and to get extra information that helps the plot.

The Great Yarmouth audience will walk between scene locations stretching from near the Pirates Cove Adventure Golf to the Venetian Waterways each side of the Britannia Pier.

At Sheringham the locations range between the clifftop Esplanade Gardens near the boating lake and the beach huts on the East Promenade.

Performances will take place in Great Yarmouth on June 1 and 2, and in Sheringham on June 4 and 5, all at 6pm.

Tickets and more information from www.stgeorgestheatre.com and www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com.







