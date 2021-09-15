News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Ghost hunters spark concern after device left at museum

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:12 PM September 15, 2021   
The device which was found at True's Yard in King's Lynn.

The device which was found at True's Yard in King's Lynn. - Credit: True's Yard Museum

A team of ghost hunters caused concern at a museum in King's Lynn after leaving an electronic device in the premises overnight.

Staff at True's Yard Museum found the object in one of its fisherfolk cottages in North Street, on Sunday, September 12, during a Heritage Open Day.

The box containing the device, which played music, was collected on Wednesday afternoon by the ghost hunting team.

True's Yard Museum King's Lynn Photo: Matthew Usher

True's Yard Museum King's Lynn Photo: Matthew Usher - Credit: Matthew Usher

A Twitter message from the museum said: "So we found this box in our fisherfolk cottages on Heritage Open Day.

"Leaving untested electronics in a Grade 2 Listed building is irresponsible.

"It could have caused a fire."

The museum added: "It might seem pretty harmless but it meant our poor staff had to search the rest of the premises and make the decision (at the end of the busiest day of the year) whether to call the police because it could have been an explosive device."

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
  2. 2 'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'
  3. 3 Driver dies in crash on A47
  1. 4 Flooding in west Norfolk with over an inch of water in homes
  2. 5 Inside the police operation that has led to 3000 arrests in Norfolk
  3. 6 Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse's Norfolk Broads visit on air next week
  4. 7 The Norfolk waterway that is too rude for Facebook
  5. 8 Controversial Ben Burgess HQ move recommended for refusal
  6. 9 A47 blocked by crash near Norwich
  7. 10 Family tribute to 'much loved' Norfolk woman killed in A47 crash
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aldborough is one of many picturesque venues in the Norfolk Cricket League. Picture: ARCHANT

Norfolk village named one of best in the UK

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
69 properties will be available on the open market, comprising two, three and four-bedroom houses, p

Stark warning building trade at 'breaking point' over price hikes

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's supermarket at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages

Anthony Carroll

person
Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live

Stretch of A47 closes until October for repairs

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon