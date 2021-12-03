News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
James Bond night helps business raise over £40,000 for local causes

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:16 AM December 3, 2021
The Thomas Paine Hotel held a James Bond night to raise money for local causes.

The Thomas Paine Hotel held a James Bond night to raise money for local causes. - Credit: Thetford Photography

A charity James Bond night has helped a Norfolk business raise more than £44,000 for local causes over the years, with help from former EastEnders actor Ricky Groves.

Gez Chetal, owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford, held the themed fundraising event on November 20 in support of New-u and Damara School, which involved a casino, fashion show, auction and buffet.

A casino was also part of the event at the Thomas Paine Hotel.

A casino was also part of the event at the Thomas Paine Hotel. - Credit: Thetford Photography

It raised £2,130 for the causes which brings Mr Chetal's total money raised for his community in the last eight years to more than £44,000.

He said: "Everyone enjoyed such a lovely evening and enjoyed each other’s company especially after being locked away from each other last year. 

"These fundraisers are always fantastic getting the locals, local businesses, staff altogether giving a great vibe throughout the town."

People attending the James Bond charity night posing as the iconic character.

People attending the James Bond charity night posing as the iconic character. - Credit: Thetford Photography

A boxing glove signed by professional boxers was also donated for the auction by British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh.

Mr Chetal plans to hold his next fundraiser in April.

Items donated to the auction including a boxing glove donated by Ryan Walsh.

Items donated to the auction including a boxing glove donated by Ryan Walsh. - Credit: Thetford Photography

Gez Chetal, owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel, pictured with his wife Rosy and guests.

Gez Chetal, owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel, pictured with his wife Rosy and guests. - Credit: Thetford Photography

A James Bond themed charity night in Thetford last month has raised £2,130 for two local charities.

A James Bond themed charity night in Thetford last month has raised £2,130 for two local charities. - Credit: Thetford Photography


