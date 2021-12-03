James Bond night helps business raise over £40,000 for local causes
- Credit: Thetford Photography
A charity James Bond night has helped a Norfolk business raise more than £44,000 for local causes over the years, with help from former EastEnders actor Ricky Groves.
Gez Chetal, owner of the Thomas Paine Hotel in Thetford, held the themed fundraising event on November 20 in support of New-u and Damara School, which involved a casino, fashion show, auction and buffet.
It raised £2,130 for the causes which brings Mr Chetal's total money raised for his community in the last eight years to more than £44,000.
He said: "Everyone enjoyed such a lovely evening and enjoyed each other’s company especially after being locked away from each other last year.
"These fundraisers are always fantastic getting the locals, local businesses, staff altogether giving a great vibe throughout the town."
A boxing glove signed by professional boxers was also donated for the auction by British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh.
Mr Chetal plans to hold his next fundraiser in April.
