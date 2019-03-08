Search

Feeling festive? Don't miss our candelit carol service in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:07 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:07 07 November 2019

The EDP and Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. Picture: James Bass

The EDP and Evening News Carols for Christmas service at St Peter Mancroft Church, Norwich. Picture: James Bass

(C)James Bass 2016

The countdown to Christmas is creeping up us on and today we invite all of our readers to join us for a special evening of carols.

The carol service will begin at 7pm and features a host of musical performances from Norfolk's shining stars. Picture: James BassThe carol service will begin at 7pm and features a host of musical performances from Norfolk's shining stars. Picture: James Bass

This year, the EDP and Norwich Evening News have teamed up again for a carol service brimming with festive cheer at St Peter's Mancroft Church in Norwich on Tuesday, December 10.

The beautiful church will be illuminated by stunning candle light and will feature musical performances by the church's choral scholars and organist Julian Haggatt and the Broadland youth choir while raising money for a worthy cause.

EDP and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles said: "The Christmas carol concert is one of the highlights of the festive period and is always a memorable service which raises money for a great cause.

"It's a very popular night and I always look forward to meeting readers and thanking them for their support and handing out the odd mince pie or two."

All proceeds from our carol service will go towards the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice near to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, which will provide end-of-life care and support for both patients and their loved ones.

You may also want to watch:

It is needed now more than ever in our county.

Currently, central Norfolk has just 16 specialist beds for palliative care which falls way below the 41 -59 beds recommended for the county.

The new £12.4m hospice will have 24 beds and state-of-the-art facilities, and will include a room for families so they can stay together towards the end of life.

Doors will open at 6pm with the service scheduled to start at 7pm.

Tickets will cost £5 and can be booked by calling 01603 772174 or online if you click here. Postage and packaging costs £1.

You can also send a cheque, made payable to Archant Community Media Limited, to EDP and Norwich Evening News Carols for Christmas, Front Office, Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE. Please include a stamped addressed envelope as well as your name, address and telephone number or email address.

Tickets can also be bought in person at the front office of the EDP and Evening News head office in Rouen Road, Norwich.

For more information on the Priscilla Bacon Hospice click here

