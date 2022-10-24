News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

U-turn from Norfolk MP to back Sunak as 'unity' candidate for Tories

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 1:30 PM October 24, 2022
George Freeman, Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk

George Freeman, Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

A Norfolk MP who had been backing Penny Mordaunt to become prime minister has changed his mind and is now calling on Ms Mordaunt to back Rishi Sunak as the unity candidate.

George Freeman, MP for Mid-Norfolk, tweeted his backing for the Portsmouth North MP to become the leader of the Conservatives late last week, following the resignation of Liz Truss.

Mr Freeman previously helped Ms Mordaunt's leadership campaign back in July, which saw her end in third place, behind Mr Sunak and Ms Truss.

On Monday morning the science minister had tweeted about the situation, saying a speedy resolution was required in the "national interest", before making his perspective clear at lunchtime.

Mr Freeman wrote: "Penny Mordaunt is a huge force for Conservatism; with the life-story, vision and courage to help lead a Conservative revival. I’m proud to support her. 

"But given the urgent need for Conservative stability and unity this week, I’m urging her to join and back Rishi Sunak today."

Mr Sunak appears on course to become PM, potentially even today, with the former chancellor the only candidate to have so far surpassed the 100 public backers - with 192 to just 27 for Ms Mordaunt. 

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Two air ambulances were called to a serious crash

Updated

Road reopens after two air ambulances called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Colin Keatley (left) and his son William, who own and run the Fat Cat pub on West End Lane

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Voewood House, Cromer Road, High Kelling Simon Finch, is holding a literary event at his beautifully

Neighbours raise concerns about noise from stately home

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon