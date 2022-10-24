U-turn from Norfolk MP to back Sunak as 'unity' candidate for Tories

A Norfolk MP who had been backing Penny Mordaunt to become prime minister has changed his mind and is now calling on Ms Mordaunt to back Rishi Sunak as the unity candidate.

George Freeman, MP for Mid-Norfolk, tweeted his backing for the Portsmouth North MP to become the leader of the Conservatives late last week, following the resignation of Liz Truss.

Mr Freeman previously helped Ms Mordaunt's leadership campaign back in July, which saw her end in third place, behind Mr Sunak and Ms Truss.

On Monday morning the science minister had tweeted about the situation, saying a speedy resolution was required in the "national interest", before making his perspective clear at lunchtime.

Mr Freeman wrote: "Penny Mordaunt is a huge force for Conservatism; with the life-story, vision and courage to help lead a Conservative revival. I’m proud to support her.

"But given the urgent need for Conservative stability and unity this week, I’m urging her to join and back Rishi Sunak today."

Mr Sunak appears on course to become PM, potentially even today, with the former chancellor the only candidate to have so far surpassed the 100 public backers - with 192 to just 27 for Ms Mordaunt.