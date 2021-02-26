German castle to double for Sandringham Estate in new Diana film

Published: 12:57 PM February 26, 2021 Updated: 1:40 PM February 26, 2021

A German castle has become the set of a new Princess Diana film - doubling up as the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The film, which is set in the early 1990s, is said to take place over three days at Sandringham during a Christmas weekend.

Diana was born at Park House at Sandringham. She died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997 Picture: PA - Credit: PA

Spencer, which is directed by Pablo Larrain and written by Steven Knight, will depict Diana's Christmas holidays with the Royal family at the Norfolk estate, with the IMDb listing explaining it takes place "when she decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles."

Kristen Stewart playing Diana in drama film Spencer. - Credit: Pablo Larrain

Kristen Stewart, who plays the lead role, was pictured in Germany on Thursday in a tweed jacket, similar to a coat Diana wore on a visit to Portsmouth in 1989.

Scenes are said to be filmed in rooms of the Schloss Marquardt in Potsdam - a German castle which is doubling up as Sandringham estate in the film.

Schloss Marquardt in Potsdam, Germany. - Credit: Onnola/Flickr

Recent dramas depicting the Royal family have gathered popularity across the world, with The Crown on Netflix a notable hit, where Emma Corrin played Diana.

Diana, Princess of Wales (left) at Sandringham with Princes William and Harry and the Princess Royal (right) on Christmas Day 1992 - Credit: Archant

The series involved turning Somerleyton Hall in Suffolk into a royal residence double of the Queen's private country retreat, Sandringham House.

Events manager Peter Thompson said last year that the buildings share "many of the same design roots."

Somerleyton Hall. Pic: Archant library

Somerleyton Hall was completely refurbished, redressed and given a fresh coat of paint to look like Sandringham after Netflix contacted them in autumn of 2019 while scouting for locations.

The events manager revealed it took 12 days to strip out the hall and to dress it for three days of filming.

Spencer is set to be released later this year ahead of the 25th anniversary of Diana's death.

Princess Diana at Sandringham on Christmas Day, 1994 - Credit: Archant

Kristen Stewart, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in November, said the film is "this really poetic, internal imagining of what that might have felt like, rather than giving new information."

Lady Diana joined the Royal family at Sandringham each Christmas after marrying Prince Charles in 1981.

She was born at Park House on the Royal Estate and spent her early childhood in Norfolk.

Diana died after she was involved in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.