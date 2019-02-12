Search

PUBLISHED: 13:07 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 14 February 2019

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has declared her love for Norwich City. Picture Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/Press Association Images.

Archant

A reality television star best known for appearing on Made in Chelsea and winning I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has claimed she is Norwich City “till I die”.

Georgia Toffolo, better known as Toff, shared a photo on her Instagram following Norwich’s defeat to Preston on Wednesday night and wrote: “Shame about the Norwich game guys...go Canaries. They’ll win the league this season, you heard it hear first...NCFC till I die!”

And when the 24-year-old, who grew up in Devon, was later asked on Twitter about why she supported the Canaries she tweeted: “I’ve loved Norwich for a while. We wiz wobbed.”

On Thursday she let her 320,000 Twitter followers know that she was being sent a Norwich City shirt with ‘G TOFF’ on the back and said “this escalated quickly”.

Toff first appeared on Made in Chelsea back in 2014 and quickly became a viewers favourite. In 2017 she was on the third series of Celebs Go Dating and went on to win the seventeenth series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.

