‘NCFC till I die’ - Made in Chelsea star declares love for Norwich City

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo has declared her love for Norwich City. Picture Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/Press Association Images. Archant

A reality television star best known for appearing on Made in Chelsea and winning I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has claimed she is Norwich City “till I die”.

Shame about the Norwich game guys... go Canaries. They'll win the league this season, you heard it hear first.... NCFC till I die! — Georgia Toffolo (@ToffTalks) February 13, 2019

Georgia Toffolo, better known as Toff, shared a photo on her Instagram following Norwich’s defeat to Preston on Wednesday night and wrote: “Shame about the Norwich game guys...go Canaries. They’ll win the league this season, you heard it hear first...NCFC till I die!”

And when the 24-year-old, who grew up in Devon, was later asked on Twitter about why she supported the Canaries she tweeted: “I’ve loved Norwich for a while. We wiz wobbed.”

On Thursday she let her 320,000 Twitter followers know that she was being sent a Norwich City shirt with ‘G TOFF’ on the back and said “this escalated quickly”.

Toff first appeared on Made in Chelsea back in 2014 and quickly became a viewers favourite. In 2017 she was on the third series of Celebs Go Dating and went on to win the seventeenth series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.