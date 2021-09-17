News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman returns to government

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:42 PM September 17, 2021   
George Freeman

George Freeman has returned to government after 19 months as a backbencher. - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has re-entered government after a 19-month spell on the backbenches.

The Conservative MP was on Friday appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State and Minister for Science, Research and Innovation at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. 

Mr Freeman said: “It’s a huge privilege and honour to be asked to serve as Minister of the Crown for Science, Research and Innovation at such an important time for the UK Eastern region and Norfolk science community."

He added: “The UK vaccine success has shown the power of UK science and now we need to unleash that genius and innovation to drive post-Covid economic recovery.”

Through his new role, the prime minister has appointed Mr Freeman to his cabinet committee for science, which is attended by the government’s chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance, among other ministers and officials. 

First elected in 2010, Mr Freeman represents constituents across Dereham, Wymondham, Attleborough, Watton, Hingham and surrounding villages. 

Until a February 2020 reshuffle, he had served as Minister of State for Transport.
 

