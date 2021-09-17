Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman returns to government
- Credit: Richard Townshend Photography
Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has re-entered government after a 19-month spell on the backbenches.
The Conservative MP was on Friday appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State and Minister for Science, Research and Innovation at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
Mr Freeman said: “It’s a huge privilege and honour to be asked to serve as Minister of the Crown for Science, Research and Innovation at such an important time for the UK Eastern region and Norfolk science community."
He added: “The UK vaccine success has shown the power of UK science and now we need to unleash that genius and innovation to drive post-Covid economic recovery.”
Through his new role, the prime minister has appointed Mr Freeman to his cabinet committee for science, which is attended by the government’s chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance, among other ministers and officials.
You may also want to watch:
First elected in 2010, Mr Freeman represents constituents across Dereham, Wymondham, Attleborough, Watton, Hingham and surrounding villages.
Until a February 2020 reshuffle, he had served as Minister of State for Transport.
Most Read
- 1 Huge village home with indoor swimming pool for sale for £1.2m
- 2 Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull
- 3 Huge Christmas market returning to Norfolk Showground for 2021
- 4 'I couldn't believe my eyes' - snorkeller finds 125-year-old shipwreck
- 5 Motorcyclist dies in crash on A11
- 6 End of an era as cafe owner hangs up apron after 26 years
- 7 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich for Christmas lunch
- 8 Could you offer one of these rescue animals a forever home?
- 9 GP surgery in special measures after inspectors find range of faults
- 10 People told to shut doors and windows after suspected gas leak