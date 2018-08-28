Gifts flood in for King’s Lynn boy who lost his cuddly kangaroo on a train

George Fawkes with his cuddly kangaroo Picture: Gilda Fawkes Archant

Well-wishers have rallied round to send toys to a Norfolk boy with a rare condition.

George Fawkes from West Bilney, near King’s Lynn, lost his favourite cuddly kangaroo on a train on his way to Bristol Children’s Hospital, where he has been treated for floating harbour syndrome, a rare form of dwarfism.

The 10-year-old’s mother Gilda appealed for information about the missing companion when she realised Kangaroo was missing in November.

While the lost toy has not yet been found, around 20 new kangaroos, koalas and even a duck-billed platypus from a zoo in Australia have been sent to the children’s hospital.

Mrs Fawkes said some of the anonymous gifts had “lovely” notes attached.

She told the BBC George has now adopted one of the kangaroos, after being told it was his missing pet’s cousin from Down Under.