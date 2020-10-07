‘He was a superstar’ - Father’s touching tribute to son who died at garden centre

The father of a man who died at a garden centre near Norwich earlier this year has paid tribute to his “superstar” son.

On Tuesday, an inquest heard how 27-year-old George Cassidy had taken his own life after struggling to come to terms with the loss a year earlier of a near and dear friend.

His mother Lesley Cassidy paid tribute to him following the hearing, describing her son as “a problem-solver” and “a lovely young man”.

Now his father, Tim Cassidy, has added his voice to the tributes, fondly remembering how his son would always be there in his hour of need.

He said: “He was a superstar. He touched everybody he came into contact with and was so well loved - I’m proud to be able to call him my son.

“I miss him every day, we both do, and it is just the most devastating thing to have gone through.”

The younger Mr Cassidy worked at Hellesdon Barns but also served as carer for his mother, who he supported through mental health troubles of her own. He lived with Mrs Cassidy and older brother Jack on Scarlet Road in Tuckswood, while his father lives in the city centre.

Mr Cassidy, 55, said: “He was his mother’s carer and took to that role immediately, but he cared for everyone else too, particularly me.

“He used to come over twice a week and we would watch football together and he would help me with everything. He used to love watching me play football when he was younger and I coached him as a lad when he played for Tuckswood under-sevens.

“He always loved his football and if it ever snowed he would go straight down to Goals and help them clear the snow from the pitch - that is the kind of guy he was.”

The Manchester United fan died on July 6, at Hellesdon Barns, with senior coroner Jacqueline Lake concluding that his death was suicide.

Mr Cassidy said: “When I found out I refused to believe it at first, he just didn’t let on how much he was struggling. “I wish I could tell him how much I miss him and thank him for everything he did.”