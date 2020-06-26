Norfolk teacher helps vulnerable and people shielding during lockdown

Helen Melville, a geography teacher from Downham Market, has been helping elderly residents in the town during the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: Helen Melville Archant

A Norfolk teacher has been helping the vulnerable and those on the shielding list during lockdown.

Helen Melville from Downham Market decided to join the town’s Covid-19 mutual aid group after being unable to support her own parents who live in Nottinghamshire.

The geography teacher at King’s Ely Senior has been helping elderly people in need in her home town by shopping and collecting prescriptions weekly since the start of lockdown.

Mrs Melville said: “I try to do as much on foot or on my bike as I can but I do have to use the car to deliver a week’s worth of food shopping.

“All the elderly folk are so lovely and have become good friends. I sometimes drop a little gift into them like a plant or some flowers, and I am sure that we will all stay in touch once this is over.

“My father is on the shielding list but by not being there to help them I decided I would help those people I could in our local area.”

