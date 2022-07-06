Remarkable legacy of 'Mr Norwich City' as grants for good causes top £9m

Geoffrey Watling hands the Barry Butler Trophy for Player of the Season to Norwich City striker Iwan Roberts in 1999 - Credit: Archant

He was known as 'Mr Norwich City' and widely credited with saving the Canaries from bankruptcy.

Now, almost 18 years since his death, the remarkable legacy of former Carrow Road chairman Geoffrey Watling continues to this day.

That has been shown by the charitable trust in Mr Watling's name passing the £9m mark for grants made to good causes in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Mr Watling took the helm of Norwich City Football Club in the 1950s and, during his 16-year chairmanship, he took them from financial uncertainty and the bottom of Division Three South to the top flight.

Geoffrey Watling at Norwich City Football Club's centenary dinner in 2002 - Credit: Archant

He came to the club's aid again in 1996 when, as president, he bought previous chairman Robert Chase's shares - paving the way for a new board.

But Mr Watling's life was also touched by tragedy. His daughter Carol died in 1992. He set up a charitable trust a year later.

When he died in 2004, at the age of 91, the majority of his estate was bequeathed to the Geoffrey Watling Charity to continue the good work.

The total tally of grants awarded by the charity has now topped £9m.

Norfolk Wildlife Trust is among groups boosted by the charity. Pictured, from left, are Geoffrey Watling Charity trustees Alexandra Haswell, David Lundean, Susan Watling, Alan Watling, Richard Marks and Norfolk Wildlife Trust chief executive Eliot Lyne - Credit: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

In the past year, grants have gone to the Clare School, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, St Martins, Norfolk Heart Trust and Eaton Vale Activity Centre.

And, at the most recent meeting of the trustees, it was agreed a number of further organisations should be helped.

Norwich Samaritans are among the most recent recipients of grants from the Geoffrey Watling Charity - Credit: Archant

Grants were made to Norwich Samaritans towards its £750,000 project to rebuild its city centre home, Norfolk Community Law Service towards its client support work, Norwich City Community Sports Foundation for its community programmes and to Soul Church towards its new £7m community church in Heartsease.

Alan Watling, chair of the trustees, said: “It is good to note the charity set up by Geoffrey back in 1993 has now reached this remarkable milestone of over £9m helping charities and charitable organisations in Norfolk and the Waveney area of Suffolk.

"Local causes are continuing their challenging work and imaginative projects to support their beneficiaries under particularly trying circumstances during the current difficult economic times.

"Our trustees look forward to continuing to offer financial support to help this valuable work for many years to come.”

Eligible groups can apply for grants via the charity's website at geoffreywatling.org.uk.