General’s plea to Prince Harry to remember our veterans
PUBLISHED: 13:21 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 05 October 2020
The former head of the army has written to tell Prince Harry our veterans still need him.
General the Lord Dannatt, who retired to Norfolk in 2009, fears ex-personnel will lose out after the Duke of Sussex’s decision to quite royal life and make his home in America with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and their son Prince Archie.
Prior to his departure, the prince had close connections with veterans’ groups including Norfolk-based Walking with the Wounded and Scotty’s Little Soldiers, along with the Invictus Games and Help for Heroes.
The text of Lord Dannatt’s letter has not been made public. But he told the Sunday Mirror: “Harry and Meghan are very much involved in other things and that’s their life choice and I don’t criticise them for that.
“But it means that he is not as available, not supporting in such a high-profile fashion, the work of charities and the needs of veterans.
“I don’t criticise him for that, he makes his own choices, but we miss him and I hope that in a change of circumstances, that I can’t envisage, he returns to take up more traditional royal duties in this country.”
Prince Harry served in the army for 10 years, during which he rose to the rank of Captain and served two tours in Afghanistan.
His experiences in the military led him to champion veterans’ causes.
In 2015, he joined six wounded soldiers for the Norfolk leg of a 1,000-mile trek from Scotland to London.
He had previously taken part in two polar expeditions with members of Melton Constable-based Walking with the Wounded.
In April, 2018, King’s Lynn-based forces charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which supports the families of fallen service personnel, was one of 10 charities chosen as wedding beneficiaries by the prince and his then bride-to-be Meghan Markle.
In 2014, Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games, an international event where wounded ex-service personnel take part in sports including wheelchair basketball and rowing.
