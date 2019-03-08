International exhibition opens starring local girl

Rosabella Harrison will feature in an international photography exhibition opening in March. Photo: Picture Studios. (c)Picture Studios 2016

An international photography exhibition featuring a Norfolk girl with a rare skin condition has opened in London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seven-year-old Rosabella Harrison, will appear in the ‘How do you C Me Now’ exhibition after sitting for world-renowned fashion photographer, Brock Elbank.

Rosabella, who attends St Felix School in Southwold, was born with congenital melanocytic naevus (CMN) – a type of birthmark which appears in less than one in 20,000 newborn babies.

Her mother, Chantelle Harrison, said: “It’s an incredibly rare condition. They wanted to promote it in a positive way and they liked how Rosabella exudes confidence.

“There are some children who couldn’t cope with it but she has grown into such a fantastic young girl.”

The exhibition aims to increase the confidence of those with the condition, but also challenge the conventional perceptions of beauty.

It is showcased at London’s South Bank until March 24 before travelling around the world.