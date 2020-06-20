Geese queueing for new pub shop on Norfolk Broads show us how it’s done
PUBLISHED: 10:38 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 20 June 2020
Even wildlife on the Norfolk Broads is getting the government’s message and obeying rules on social distancing.
These two geese, known to locals in Stokesby as Jemima and Daisy, stand patiently in line outside the Ferry Inn’s new village shop staying a safe distance apart.
The image was captured by Hilary Franzen who lives a few doors away.
She said the new shop, opened during lockdown, had been a lifesaver for the village and had even attracted two feathered customers.
Daisy and Jemima went everywhere together and although domestic birds, lived free on the Broads among the riverside community.
“Even the geese were keen to visit the new shop,” she said.
“People do wait outside 2m apart and it was just funny seeing the geese doing it too.”
The two friends waited for the dustmen on a Friday and were usually rewarded with scraps and regularly wandered in and out of Mrs Franzen’s house.
“They live on the riverbank and have a really lovely life,” she added.
“They go swimming and occasionally they fly but mostly they just wander about.”
