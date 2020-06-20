Search

Advanced search

Geese queueing for new pub shop on Norfolk Broads show us how it’s done

PUBLISHED: 10:38 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 20 June 2020

Geese socially distancing outside the new pub shop at the The Ferry Inn in Stokesby caught the eye of Hilary Franzen who lives nearby Picture: Hilary Franzen

Geese socially distancing outside the new pub shop at the The Ferry Inn in Stokesby caught the eye of Hilary Franzen who lives nearby Picture: Hilary Franzen

Archant

Even wildlife on the Norfolk Broads is getting the government’s message and obeying rules on social distancing.

Geese socially distancing outside the new pub shop at the The Ferry Inn in Stokesby caught the eye of Hilary Franzen who lives nearby Picture: Hilary FranzenGeese socially distancing outside the new pub shop at the The Ferry Inn in Stokesby caught the eye of Hilary Franzen who lives nearby Picture: Hilary Franzen

These two geese, known to locals in Stokesby as Jemima and Daisy, stand patiently in line outside the Ferry Inn’s new village shop staying a safe distance apart.

The image was captured by Hilary Franzen who lives a few doors away.

She said the new shop, opened during lockdown, had been a lifesaver for the village and had even attracted two feathered customers.

You may also want to watch:

Daisy and Jemima went everywhere together and although domestic birds, lived free on the Broads among the riverside community.

“Even the geese were keen to visit the new shop,” she said.

“People do wait outside 2m apart and it was just funny seeing the geese doing it too.”

The two friends waited for the dustmen on a Friday and were usually rewarded with scraps and regularly wandered in and out of Mrs Franzen’s house.

“They live on the riverbank and have a really lovely life,” she added.

“They go swimming and occasionally they fly but mostly they just wander about.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Retired ambulance driver admits performing lewd act on himself in Tesco

Tesco Extra, Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston. Picture: Bill Smith

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Vandals destroy five-year-old’s lovingly made ‘fairy hideaway’ in woods

Vandals have destroyed a child's handmade fairy hideaway in Bluebell Woods. Picture: Sheila Denton

‘It’s cheaper to stay closed’: Pub owners’ bleak view on reopening

Dawn Hopkins, The Rose. Pic: Archant

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Retired ambulance driver admits performing lewd act on himself in Tesco

Tesco Extra, Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston. Picture: Bill Smith

‘Stunning’ piece of wild coastal scenery up for sale at £500,000

Barrow Common, a “'very special'” stretch of the north Norfolk landscape overlooking Brancaster Staithe, is up for sale with a guide price of £500,000. The site includes a former Second World War radar station and air raid shelter. Picture: Brown & Co

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

‘It’s cheaper to stay closed’: Pub owners’ bleak view on reopening

Dawn Hopkins, The Rose. Pic: Archant

Forty care homes in Norfolk dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

There are about 40 care homes in Norfolk with coronavirus cases. Pic: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.
Drive 24