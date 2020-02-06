Road closed after child in collision with car

Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision between a car and a child. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A road has been closed after a collision between a car and child.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Gaywood Road in King's Lynn at 3.10pm.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 3.10pm following reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a child.

You may also want to watch:

"It is serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"The road is blocked towards Gaywood."

Ambulance services were called at 3.09pm.

Crews are still at the scene.

Police have said the road is closed but will reopen shortly.