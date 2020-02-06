Search

Road closed after child in collision with car

PUBLISHED: 16:24 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 06 February 2020

Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision between a car and a child. Photo: Denise Bradley

Emergency crews were called to reports of a collision between a car and a child. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

A road has been closed after a collision between a car and child.

The emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Gaywood Road in King's Lynn at 3.10pm.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 3.10pm following reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a child.

"It is serious but not life-threatening injuries.

"The road is blocked towards Gaywood."

Ambulance services were called at 3.09pm.

Crews are still at the scene.

Police have said the road is closed but will reopen shortly.

