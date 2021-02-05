Primary school pupil's poem on life after Covid touches community
- Credit: Ian Burt
An 11-year-old schoolgirl's poem about dreaming of a time of life after the pandemic has proven to be a lockdown hit.
Annie Overton, who is in Year Six at Gaywood Primary School in King's Lynn, has been attending school three days a week during lockdown and has written a poem called 'I dream of a time' as part of a positive project for her PHSE class.
But the 11-year-old, whose parents are key workers, did not anticipate that her forward-looking view of the current situation would touch the hearts of people in her school community and on social media.
She said: “I thought 'what do I know about Covid' and 'what do I want to feel like after', and I just got on with it."
Her ode- "I dream of a time":
You may also want to watch:
I dream of a time
Where masks are for Halloween
Most Read
- 1 Norwich firm shuts down after Covid outbreak hits 190 staff
- 2 58 residents and staff test positive for Covid at care home
- 3 Plan shows where almost 50,000 homes could be built by 2038
- 4 Entire marina with 75 moorings on Norfolk Broads for sale for £1.5m
- 5 Analysis: When will all over 50s be offered the Covid vaccine?
- 6 Man who drove at police jailed after A47 100mph chase
- 7 Small but perfectly formed: Homes for sale at a bargain price
- 8 Parts of region could see six inches of snow by Monday
- 9 Air ambulance doctor's life saved by hero colleagues
- 10 Officials watching Norfolk South African variant Covid cases 'like hawks'
And gloves are for the Winter.
I dream of a time
Where two metres is tall
And six is just a number.
I dream of a time
When cleaning is boring
And rules are part of a game.
I dream of a time
Where supermarkets aren't exciting
And shields are made of metal.
I dream of a time
When our freedom returns
And Covid is no longer.
Annie said being at school during lockdown is "exactly the same" but with fewer classmates, and the new environment has helped her make new friends.
Her dad Will, who is a teacher at the school, said pupils were asked to write a poem about how they think 'life will be when we get back to normal'.
He said: “I’m a teacher and my wife’s a nurse, so we’re both working pretty much as normal and the children are at school, so I don’t think what she wrote is particularly influenced by us having changed circumstances - she’s just bright and so for her it’s just another piece of classroom exercise.”
On what could be part of 21st century history, Annie said: “I’ve not really thought about how it will be looking back.
“To me it’s just school work.”