Controversial homes plan scaled down after review

Published: 10:08 AM July 24, 2021 Updated: 11:04 AM July 24, 2021

Part of the land south of Parkway in King's Lynn which has been earmarked for 379 new homes - Credit: Chris Bishop

Scaled down proposals for new homes could be submitted in the autumn after an initial application was refused.

West Norfolk council ditched plans for 379 homes off the Gaywood Parkway in King's Lynn after its ruling cabinet was told the scheme was not financially viable.

The proposals, which would have seen a bridge built across the railway line to Leziate quarries, was given planning permission in April, despite fierce opposition.

More than 3,500 people signed a petition protesting the loss of woodland habitat.

Now revised plans for 228 homes on part of the site formerly used as playing fields will be discussed by the council's cabinet on August 3. If agreed, a planning application will be submitted in September.

Council leader Stuart Dark said: "I asked for a review of the original scheme, following which we determined that it wasn't appropriate to continue with it as envisaged. We listened to what people had been saying and made a promise that we would not develop anything on the eastern side of the Parkway site. When we made the decision, we said we would look to get the new development plan in as soon as possible.

Proposals include land on either side of the sand line and a new bridge across the railway - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I am delighted that officers have come up with a scheme that meets our commitment of delivering much-needed and affordable housing in King's Lynn, provides a financial return to the council, far exceeds both current and proposed planning legislation in terms of its green credentials, and enables us to keep our promise to the public. This proposal gives prompt clarity and reassurance to concerned residents about the surrounding green space."

You may also want to watch:

Paul Kunes, the council's cabinet member for environment, added: "We are recommending to cabinet and council that it takes a conscious decision to invest a significant amount in environmental enhancements. That will make this an exemplar scheme which links firmly to our carbon reduction commitment."

Richard Blunt, cabinet member for regeneration, said: "Cabinet and council will need to decide if they want to go ahead with this revised scheme, which not only creates around 228 much-needed properties, but will also help stimulate the economy and create jobs and apprenticeships through the construction process."



