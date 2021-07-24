News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Controversial homes plan scaled down after review

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:08 AM July 24, 2021    Updated: 11:04 AM July 24, 2021
Parkway development site

Part of the land south of Parkway in King's Lynn which has been earmarked for 379 new homes - Credit: Chris Bishop

Scaled down proposals for new homes could be submitted in the autumn after an initial application was refused.

West Norfolk council ditched plans for 379 homes off the Gaywood Parkway in King's Lynn after its ruling cabinet was told the scheme was not financially viable.

The proposals, which would have seen a bridge built across the railway line to Leziate quarries, was given planning permission in April, despite fierce opposition.

More than 3,500 people signed a petition protesting the loss of woodland habitat.

Now revised plans for 228 homes on part of the site formerly used as playing fields will be discussed by the council's cabinet on August 3. If agreed, a planning application will be submitted in September.

Council leader Stuart Dark said: "I asked for a review of the original scheme, following which we determined that it wasn't appropriate to continue with it as envisaged.  We listened to what people had been saying and made a promise that we would not develop anything on the eastern side of the Parkway site.  When we made the decision, we said we would look to get the new development plan in as soon as possible.

Parkway development

Proposals include land on either side of the sand line and a new bridge across the railway - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I am delighted that officers have come up with a scheme that meets our commitment of delivering much-needed and affordable housing in King's Lynn, provides a financial return to the council, far exceeds both current and proposed planning legislation in terms of its green credentials, and enables us to keep our promise to the public. This proposal gives prompt clarity and reassurance to concerned residents about the surrounding green space."

You may also want to watch:

Paul Kunes, the council's cabinet member for environment, added: "We are recommending to cabinet and council that it takes a conscious decision to invest a significant amount in environmental enhancements. That will make this an exemplar scheme which links firmly to our carbon reduction commitment." 

Richard Blunt, cabinet member for regeneration, said: "Cabinet and council will need to decide if they want to go ahead with this revised scheme, which not only creates around 228 much-needed properties, but will also help stimulate the economy and create jobs and apprenticeships through the construction process."


Most Read

  1. 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
  2. 2 Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
  3. 3 Poultry company owner says food industry is at 'crisis point'
  1. 4 Man suffers injuries after road rage assault near retail park
  2. 5 Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night
  3. 6 Town's long wait for new £37m bypass nearly over as funding agreed
  4. 7 Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake
  5. 8 St Benedict's Street restaurant closes due to 'pingdemic'
  6. 9 Thunderstorms set to put dampener on weekend
  7. 10 Family's tribute to much loved motorcyclist, 21, involved in A10 crash
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mundesley beach in the early summer sun with Bacton, Walcott and Happisburgh lighthouse in the backg

Days Out Guide

7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Charles Albert who started growing vegetables as a form of therapy has been told to dig them up or f

'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
EDP roof, Rouen Road, Norwich Thunder clouds over Castle Museum before tha massive lighting show, 2

Norfolk Weather

Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Cowle's Drove in Hockwold from Station Road.

'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival

Sarah Hussain

person
Comments powered by Disqus