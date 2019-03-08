Thirty firefighters battling house blaze - just hours after extinguishing another nearby

Firefighters were called to two separate house fires in the west of the county on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters are tackling a house fire in the west of the county - just hours after a similar blaze 20 minutes away.

Three crews from King's Lynn and one from Massingham were called just before 1pm to Gaywood, to reports of a fire in the front of a Wheelwright Road property.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning for people to avoid the area, as a team of 30 firefighters dampen down the blaze.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed that nobody was injured in the fire, which took almost an hour to get under control - though crews are still on scene.

It came just hours after another house fire in the west of the county - on School Road in Great Massingham.

Crews from Massingham, King's Lynn North and King's Lynn South were called at 10.25am after a wood pellet boiler caught fire in the cellar of a home on the road.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze and nobody was injured.