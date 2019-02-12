Search

A widower’s fundraising will make life more bearable for those suffering from cancer in west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:19 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 01 March 2019

Gavin English has raised £60,000 for Macmillan Cancer care and Treatment Unit at the QEH. Pictured L-R - David Thomason, Caroline Shaw, Gavin English and Matron Dawn Slack Photo: QEH

Photo: QEH

A widower from Docking has raised more than £60,000 for cancer patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

Gavin English, 81, has been raising money for the QEH in King’s Lynn and Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Fund for the last six years since his wife Frances set him the task shortly before her death in 2013.

Mr English said: “Although I get a lot of enjoyment and satisfaction out of this, the charity actually belongs to the people of west Norfolk and the surrounding area. I would like to say a big thank you to them for their support and donations.”

The money Mr English has raised is being used to buy new chairs for patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment and 12 thermometers that can be used at home.

Chief executive of the QEH Caroline Shaw said: “I think Gavin is amazing and his wife Frances would be incredibly proud of what he has achieved.”

