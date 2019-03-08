Video
GALLERY: Crowds begin to arrive at Royal Norfolk Show
PUBLISHED: 10:02 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 26 June 2019
Copyright: Archant 2019
Thousands have begun flocking through the gates for the Royal Norfolk Show.
A frisky calf gets excited as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Traffic is already building on routes to the Norfolk Showground.
The show is beginning under cloudy skies, with temperatures expected to reach 17C on Wednesday, but finer weather - and high UV levels - are forecast for Thursday.
Judging begins as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Twins 17-month -old William and Victoria Abba from the Lake District, ready to enjoy the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Millie Hendy tidies up Jessica a Simmental as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Judging begins as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
You may also want to watch:
A frisky calf gets excited as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
A frisky calf gets excited as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Judging begins as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY