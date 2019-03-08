Video

GALLERY: Crowds begin to arrive at Royal Norfolk Show

Tia Barrett ready to show Loretta, a beef shorthorn, as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Thousands have begun flocking through the gates for the Royal Norfolk Show.

A frisky calf gets excited as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A frisky calf gets excited as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Traffic is already building on routes to the Norfolk Showground.

The show is beginning under cloudy skies, with temperatures expected to reach 17C on Wednesday, but finer weather - and high UV levels - are forecast for Thursday.

Judging begins as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Judging begins as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Twins 17-month -old William and Victoria Abba from the Lake District, ready to enjoy the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Twins 17-month -old William and Victoria Abba from the Lake District, ready to enjoy the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Millie Hendy tidies up Jessica a Simmental as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Millie Hendy tidies up Jessica a Simmental as the Royal Norfolk Show gets under way. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

