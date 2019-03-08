Drivers warned of delays due to road closure

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as a road is closed for more than a week.

Roadworks will be carried out and diversions put in place as Thurston Road in Lowestoft is closed to traffic betweeen March 18 and March 26.

With access to pedestrians and cyclists maintained at all times, UK Power Networks and Cadent are carrying out the work.

A Cadent spokesman said: “Cadent are carrying out essential gas maintenance in the road to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

“This is to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local businesses and residents.”

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, during the closure of Thurston Road a diversion route via St Peter’s Street, Boston Road and Crown Street West will be in place.

