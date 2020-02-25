Firefighters called following gas leak in Hethersett

File pic of firefighters in Norfolk. PIC: Chris Bishop. Archant

Firefighters have been called following reports of a gas leak in Hethersett.

Appliances from Hethersett and Earlham attended reports of a gas leak on Briar Road just before 7am on Tuesday (February 25).

Firefighters have isolated the gas supply and are awaiting the attendance of the gas board.

Meanwhile, emergency services were called following a crash in Norwich earlier this morning.

Two cars are thought to have been involved in a crash at the junction of Gurney Road and Salhouse Road near to Sprowston Retail Park.

Earlier, one fire appliance from North Walsham attended an alarm sounding in the town just after 4.15am today (February 25).

However, this was discovered to be a false alarm.