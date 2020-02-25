Search

Advanced search

Firefighters called following gas leak in Hethersett

PUBLISHED: 07:56 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:11 25 February 2020

File pic of firefighters in Norfolk. PIC: Chris Bishop.

File pic of firefighters in Norfolk. PIC: Chris Bishop.

Archant

Firefighters have been called following reports of a gas leak in Hethersett.

Appliances from Hethersett and Earlham attended reports of a gas leak on Briar Road just before 7am on Tuesday (February 25).

Firefighters have isolated the gas supply and are awaiting the attendance of the gas board.

A fire service spokesman said

Meanwhile, emergency services were called following a crash in Norwich earlier this morning.

Two cars are thought to have been involved in a crash at the junction of Gurney Road and Salhouse Road near to Sprowston Retail Park.

Earlier, one fire appliance from North Walsham attended an alarm sounding in the town just after 4.15am today (February 25).

However, this was discovered to be a false alarm.

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Lane closed on A11 following two vehicle crash

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A11 near Spooner Row. Photo: Google
Drive 24